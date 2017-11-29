Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Grappling' With Matt Lauer's 'Today' Show Termination: 'We're Broken'

Matt Lauer's former Today co-anchor, Ann Curry, has spoken out about the news that Lauer was fired for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior.
Today show fans were stunned on Wednesday morning, when co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced that Matt Lauer had been fired from the long-running morning show for "inappropriate sexual behavior."
Prince William isn't just gaining a sister-in-law when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle -- he's also getting his fridge back!
Stassi Schroeder is mending a broken heart, and dreading watching it play out on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.
Suits creator Aaron Korsh revealed on Wednesday that Meghan Markle’s character on the popular series was written out a year ago.