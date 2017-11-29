Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Grappling' With Matt Lauer's 'Today' Show Termination: 'We're Broken'

‘Suits’ Creator Says Meghan Markle’s Character Was Written Out a Year Ago

Suits creator Aaron Korsh revealed on Wednesday that Meghan Markle’s character on the popular series was written out a year ago.



