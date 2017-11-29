Bill Pullman talks about 'The Ballad of Lefty Brown'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Instead of a story about a hero cowboy, "The Ballad of Lefty Brown" brings you the tale of the hero's loyal sidekick and his mission to find the men who murdered his pal.

Bill Pullman, the man behind Lefty Brown's character, had a chat with news 8's Heather Myers about the film and how he found himself cast as a cowboy.

Despite having no history in westerns or cowboy movies, Pullman was the first person the director asked to play Lefty, citing his combined body of work as his qualification.

Pullman was excited to take part in the film that he said folded his professional and personal life -- he's owned a ranch in Montana, where the movie was shot, for two decades and multiple and a lot of the extras, animals included, were Pullman's old friends and neighbors.

Watch the trailer below: