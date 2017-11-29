Mistletoe Market bringing holiday cheer to North Park

(NEWS 8) - If you're looking for ways as an adult to land on Santa's nice list, shopping local might just do the trick. For confirmation, News 8's Heather Myers asked Hipster Santa during his visit to the studio.

Mr. Hipster Clause, along with representatives from Cutwater Spirits, Cali Life CO., Petra de Luna, and Succulents Made with Love, joined the Morning Extra to talk about Mistletoe Market.

Mistletoe Market takes place this Thursday in North Park and will feature live music, Christmas tree market, family activities, holiday items and crafts, and food and drinks from some of the aforementioned vendors. And parking is only $1!

Find more information at northparkmainstreet.com.