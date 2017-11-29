Hit-and-run driver crashes into row of 4 parked cars in City Hei - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hit-and-run driver crashes into row of 4 parked cars in City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested in City Heights Wednesday after he plowed into a row of four parked cars.

San Diego police said the suspect hit the cars on the 4900 block of Trojan Avenue,  fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short time after.

It is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

