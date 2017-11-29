Ice truck overturns exiting I-15 in North County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - An ice truck overturned as it negotiated a turn on an off-ramp exiting Interstate 15.

The truck tipped on its side off the shoulder if the Via Rancho Parkway ramp in Escondido. Crews were working to remove pallets of ice before a tow truck could help the truck back on its wheels.

