Ann Curry Is 'Still Processing' Matt Lauer Firing as Source Says - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ann Curry Is 'Still Processing' Matt Lauer Firing as Source Says Savannah Guthrie 'Took the News the Hardest'

Updated: Nov 29, 2017 12:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.