Santa ditches sleigh to parachute into party at Omni La Costa

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Who knew Santa Clause was such a daredevil?

Jolly ol' Saint Nick is ditching his sleigh and opting to skydive and float via parachute into a fun, family-friendly holiday party at Omni La Costa Resort benefiting the Carlsbad Educational Foundation.

The 9th annual Carrols of Carlsbad event will feature close to 20 choral acts, including the Carlsbad High School choral group, a ceremonial tree lighting ceremony, cookie decorating, poinsettias galore and, of course, the highly-anticipated skydiving Santa this Saturday at 3 p.m.