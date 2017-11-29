Streets blocked due to flooding in unincorporated El Cajon near Lakeside

California's attorney general sued an online, for-profit university Wednesday, alleging officials made false promises to entice students and illegally tried to collect their overdue debt.
San Diego State University Wednesday unveiled a $3 billion plan to expand the campus into Mission Valley and redevelop the SDCCU Stadium property over the next 15 years.
California Highway Patrol have blocked off streets in unincorporated El Cajon and issued a Siglert due to flooding Wednesday afternoon.
MISSION BAY (NEWS 8) - A small boat caught fire in the Mission Bay Channel Wednesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed. Passengers on board the boat were able to get off safely before SDFD firefighters began dousing it with water and knocking the fire down.
Jungle bells, jungle bells, jungle all the way! It's that time of year again when the San Diego Zoo goes wild for Christmas.
Who knew Santa Clause was such a daredevil? Jolly ol' Saint Nick is ditching his sleigh and opting to skydive and float via parachute into a fun, family-friendly holiday party at Omni La Costa Resort benefiting the Carlsbad Educational Foundation.
A 67-year-old man known to police as the "Bolt Bandit" because of his Chargers beanie remains in custody Wednesday after he robbed or attempted to rob five convenience stores in a 12-day span this month in several San Diego neighborhoods, police said.
Nashville, Tennessee, is among four finalists for a pair of Major League Soccer expansion teams after government financing for a new stadium was approved this month.
Opening statements were underway Wednesday in the trial of a former Navy commander accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at her home in San Diego.
The ice truck was exiting southbound Interstate 15 at Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido when it tipped over and landed on its side off the shoulder.