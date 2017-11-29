Streets blocked due to flooding in unincorporated El Cajon near Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — California Highway Patrol have blocked off streets in unincorporated El Cajon and issued a Siglert due to flooding Wednesday afternoon.

A ruptured water line flooded a stretch of Camino Canada and forced a closure of the street near Los Coches Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has issued a congestion alert for the area pending repairs.

Some businesses in the area were reportedly without water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

