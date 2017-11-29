Firefighters extinguish fire on small boat in Mission Bay - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters extinguish fire on small boat in Mission Bay

MISSION BAY (NEWS 8) - A small boat caught fire in the Mission Bay Channel Wednesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

Two passengers on board the 25-foot boat were able to get off safely before SDFD firefighters began dousing it with water and knocking the fire down.

