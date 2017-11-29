Terrier-mix Pepper looking for a home to spend her golden years

Name: Pepper

Age: 11 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Terrier Mix

ID #: 264089

Adoption Fee: $25

Pepper, an 11-year-old Terrier mix, is looking for a loving home to spend her golden years. In her previous home, she lived with children and a cat, so she will be the perfect addition to any home! November is Adopt-a-Senior Pet month – do you have room in your heart for this sweet senior?

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Pepper is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.