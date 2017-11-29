Terrier-mix Pepper looking for a home to spend her golden years

Following an inewsource investigation into the finances of San Diego Christian College, a school official confirmed Monday that Steve Chaney is no longer its chief financial officer.
Your living room often becomes your work space if you work from home. If you have kids, the house can be even more chaotic. Well now, more women are able to take 10-15 steps out of their home and into their "she shed."
Are you a Black Friday shopper? Many people take advantage of the big sales to knock out all the gifts on their holiday list.
They use their blue tongues to frighten away predators. Blue-tongued skinks can also live on the ground and in trees.
A local artist is turning to the stage for inspiration. Carlsbad-based artist John Asaro is using ballet dancers and their fluid moments to influence his paintings.
Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, but a little four-legged TLC is helping to heal hearts in a time of grief.