Terrier-mix Pepper looking for a home to spend her golden years - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Terrier-mix Pepper looking for a home to spend her golden years

Posted: Updated:

Name: Pepper
Age: 11 years old
Gender: Spayed female
Breed: Terrier Mix 
ID #: 264089
Adoption Fee: $25

Pepper, an 11-year-old Terrier mix, is looking for a loving home to spend her golden years. In her previous home, she lived with children and a cat, so she will be the perfect addition to any home! November is Adopt-a-Senior Pet month – do you have room in your heart for this sweet senior? 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Pepper is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012. 
 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.