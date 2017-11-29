Driver arraigned in Valley Center chase that ended in a crash

A 67-year-old man known to police as the "Bolt Bandit" because of his Chargers beanie remains in custody Wednesday after he robbed or attempted to rob five convenience stores in a 12-day span this month in several San Diego neighborhoods, police said.
It's that time of year again, when the Salvation Army jingles the bell and asks for a donation to help San Diegans in need.
California Highway Patrol have blocked off streets in unincorporated El Cajon and issued a Siglert due to flooding Wednesday afternoon.
A man accused of leading Sheriff's Deputies on a chase across Valley Center which ended in deputies opening fire appeared in court Wednesday.
San Diego State University Wednesday unveiled a $3 billion plan to expand the campus into Mission Valley and redevelop the SDCCU Stadium property over the next 15 years.
A Navy commander tried to rape a fellow officer at her home in San Diego, a prosecutor alleged Wednesday, but a defense attorney told a jury that the sexual encounter was between two consenting adults who had too much to drink and engaged in "aggressive and bizarre foreplay."
MISSION BAY (NEWS 8) - A small boat caught fire in the Mission Bay Channel Wednesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed. Passengers on board the boat were able to get off safely before SDFD firefighters began dousing it with water and knocking the fire down.
California's attorney general sued an online, for-profit university Wednesday, alleging officials made false promises to entice students and illegally tried to collect their overdue debt.
Jungle bells, jungle bells, jungle all the way! It's that time of year again when the San Diego Zoo goes wild for Christmas.
Who knew Santa Clause was such a daredevil? Jolly ol' Saint Nick is ditching his sleigh and opting to skydive and float via parachute into a fun, family-friendly holiday party at Omni La Costa Resort benefiting the Carlsbad Educational Foundation.