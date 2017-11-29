Driver arraigned in Valley Center chase that ended in a crash

VALLEY CENTER (NEWS 8) - A man accused of leading Sheriff's Deputies on a chase across Valley Center which ended in deputies opening fire appeared in court Wednesday.

Authorities said 22-year-old Kevin Meza stole a minivan early Sunday morning and following a short chase, attempted to run down several deputies then crashed into their patrol vehicles.

Meza pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

During Wednesday's arraignment, prosecutors said Meza repeatedly used that stolen van as a weapon against deputies during a high speed chase that ended on Thundernut Road.

Meza faces charges involving two previous incidents earlier this month, one involved theft, the other a hit-and-run.

At the time of his arrest, deputies discovered a dog inside the vehicle that had apparently been struck by gunfire. The dog, believed to belong to Meza, was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment, and was released after being hit.

The Pitbull-mix didn't seem to be badly hurt as the animal licked the deputies and was able to walk from the scene.

After his arraignment, he was led away in handcuffs, smiling and waving at his mother as he left the courtroom.

