Ringing in the holidays by giving back - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ringing in the holidays by giving back

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  It's that time of year again, when the Salvation Army jingles the bell and asks for a donation to help San Diegans in need. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the Walmart in El Cajon with a woman who waits for this day with bells on. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.