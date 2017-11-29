Burglars post their crimes in South Bay on social media

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Chula Vista man who had his home ransacked praised police after two suspects were caught and some of his personal belongings recovered.

On Wednesday, he showed News 8 the surveillance video that helped investigators and shared an emotional meeting with police.

4 burglars – some of them who were caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera - broke into Eric Deas’ home a few weeks ago.

They did so by jumping a wall, using a pick axe to bust holes in the doors and once inside, they tore up Deas' home.

“This looked like one of those frat parties, if you will," he said. “They tore up my couch.”

Deas found broken bottles on the floor, furniture ruined, and computers and other electronics stolen.

But the 4 suspects didn’t stop there.

“My fish, half of them were dead," Deas said.

By pouring tequila in the fish tank, the suspects killed 25 of Deas’ exotic fish – and they defecated in the home.

But the worst thing, Deas said the suspects did, was take cards written to him by his mother, who recently passed.

“She was just a dynamite awesome lady,” he said.

Deas was able to meet with Chula Vista police on Wednesday to get those cards back.

They were recovered after police arrested two of the suspects over the weekend.

“We have thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry, watches and computers, and this little card is the only damn thing that matters to me,” said Deas.

The chief was on hand to offer Deas support.

“I lost my mother in September and I know how important it is to have those keepsakes," said Chief Roxana Kennedy. "It was a heartwarming story and I’m so proud of those officers."

And so was Deas.

“I really appreciate the Chula Vista Police Department for doing a fine job," he said.

Deas is just happy he wasn’t home at the time because it could have ended differently.

“You can replace laptops and things, but you can’t replace a human life," he said. "I’m just thankful I wasn’t here, my 5-year-old wasn’t here – [I'm] just glad nobody got hurt."

The suspects posted part of the crime on social media and with the help of the community, police were able to identify them.

This past weekend they took a 17-year-old and 18-year-old into custody.

They are still trying to track down the other two suspects.