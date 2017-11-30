Search for San Diego Army veteran presumed dead

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.

Her ex-husband has since been arrested and charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, Jacobson’s brother said the family hopes searchers will be able to find her body after a search focused on Cactus City – just outside of Indio – 100 miles east of where she was last seen.

San Diego police on Wednesday assisted the Ontario Police Department with the desert search looking for evidence connected to Julia's murder.

More than 120 crews searched the desert terrain. “Of course we always want to bring closure to the family, and bring something home and find out what happened,” said Cpl. Fred Alvarez with Ontario Police.

Since Labor Day weekend, Julia’s family has been wanting to know what happened and where she is. They flew from North Dakota to San Diego to search and hold vigils.

“There is no closure. Nothing closes – it just gets easier to deal with,” said Jon Jacobson.

Julia and her Wheaten Terrier dog, Bookie, went missing during Labor Day weekend, but she was seen on surveillance video at a Serra Mesa 7-Eleven. Her car was found parked outside.

That same night, September 2nd, she was seen in Ontario. According to investigators, Julia sent a text message saying she was in Ontario and was going to Big Bear the next day.

Despite no findings in the search, police said they found enough evidence of murder in her Chevy Equinox that was found in North Park five days after she went missing.

Her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was arrested in Arizona. He has a documented history of domestic violence.

“She knew he was bad intellectually, but emotionally she just could not get away,” said Jon.

After Wednesday’s six mile search in Cactus City by Ontario and San Diego police, along with surrounding Sheriff’s departments, Julia’s family created a Justice for Julia page.

“As a family we just want her home. That is the most important thing right now,” said Jon.

Her brother said the ex-husband, accused of murdering her, did not lead detectives to Cactus City. Investigators said they did not find any remains, but the family said it is not giving up hope.

A memorial service for Julia Jacobson is scheduled for Friday in Mandan, North Dakota – her home state.

Records indicate the couple divorced last year.

Ontario police are leading the investigation while Dalen Ware remains in a San Bernardino jail.

