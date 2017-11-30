Search for San Diego Army veteran presumed dead

An 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded in a shoulder Wednesday night while in her home in the O'Farrell neighborhood of San Diego.
It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.
Almost three decades after the naked body of an American mathematician was found at the base of a Sydney cliff, a judge ruled Thursday that he was the victim of a gay hate crime.
A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested in City Heights Wednesday after he plowed into a row of four parked cars.
A Chula Vista man who had his home ransacked praised police after two suspects were caught and some of his personal belongings recovered.
A 67-year-old man known to police as the "Bolt Bandit" because of his Chargers beanie remains in custody Wednesday after he robbed or attempted to rob five convenience stores in a 12-day span this month in several San Diego neighborhoods, police said.
It's that time of year again, when the Salvation Army jingles the bell and asks for a donation to help San Diegans in need.
California Highway Patrol have blocked off streets in unincorporated El Cajon and issued a Siglert due to flooding Wednesday afternoon.
A man accused of leading Sheriff's Deputies on a chase across Valley Center which ended in deputies opening fire appeared in court Wednesday.
San Diego State University Wednesday unveiled a $3 billion plan to expand the campus into Mission Valley and redevelop the SDCCU Stadium property over the next 15 years.