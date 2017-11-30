Encanto: Woman hit by stray bullet while in her home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded in a shoulder Wednesday night while in her home in the O'Farrell neighborhood of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 7:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of Moraea Street, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

There was an argument between a group of people in a yard. A male suspect pulled a gun and fired several rounds at another male, Heims said.

The suspect missed his target but one round went into a house and struck the woman, Heims said. She was taken to a hospital with non-life- threatening injuries, he said.

Police were looking for three males wearing all dark clothing in connection to the shooting.