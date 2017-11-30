10-year-old girl missing from National City ran away from home

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8/CNS) - Police went door-to-door Thursday morning in a National City neighborhood in search of a missing 10-year-old girl believed to have run away from home.



Sofia Marie Labra was reported missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of E Avenue, according to the National City Police Department. Sofia is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown eyes and straight shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue pants.

Police said that Sofia took off running out of her home and down the street, but as her family chased they couldn't keep up. They also said that Sofia has run away on previous occasions but this is the longest she's ever been gone. They do not believe she was abducted.

Sofia's father, Carlos Labra, said that she is home schooled and is a "bit of a handful." Carlos said she hangs around with skateboarders mostly around Kimball Park and described her as a tomboy type who likes an adventure. He said he's looked for Sofia at all of her friends' houses that he knows about, but added that she can be secretive and has many other friends.



Neighbors also joined in on the search canvassing the surrounding neighborhood posting flyers with her picture. Meanwhile, officers went door-to-door in her family's neighborhood searching for any clues that might help them track her down and contacted friends who might have information.

NCPD said that it has deployed a helicopter and has had officers doing grid searches throughout the neighborhood and surrounding areas all morning, and has contacted area hospitals in an effort to locate the young girl.



Anyone with information about Sofia's whereabouts was asked to call the National City detectives at (619) 336-4508 or the main police department at (619) 336-4411.