10-year-old girl missing from National City ran away from home

Lincoln Middle School in Oceanside and nearby Palmquist Elementary School have been placed in lockdown status due to police activity in the area, according to school district officials.
A search team out to find the remains of a San Diego Army veteran presumed dead after she went missing over Labor Day weekend is continuing its search for a second day Thursday.
One day after San Diego State University unveiled details of its plan to expand into Mission Valley, Aztecs athletic department officials are scheduled to provide further information on the stadium portion of the project.
Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home Wednesday night in National City.
The California Public Utilities Commissions has voted to have San Diego utility shareholders, not ratepayers pay $379 million in costs from three 2007 deadly blazes ignited by power lines.
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in finding a 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who went missing in the Rancho Santa Fe area.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.
An 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded in a shoulder Wednesday night while in her home in the O'Farrell neighborhood of San Diego.
Almost three decades after the naked body of an American mathematician was found at the base of a Sydney cliff, a judge ruled Thursday that he was the victim of a gay hate crime.