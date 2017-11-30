10-year-old girl missing from National City home found safe

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8/CNS) - After nearly 15 hours, a 10-year-old girl who ran away from her National City home has been found safe.
The girl was reported missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of E Avenue, according to the National City Police Department. Police have yet to reveal details regarding her reappearance.
Police said that she took off running out of her home and down the street, but as her family chased they couldn't keep up.
The girl's father, Carlos Labra, looked for her at all of her friends' houses that he knows about, but added that she could have many other friends he doesn't know about.
Neighbors also joined in on the search canvassing the surrounding neighborhood posting flyers with her picture. Meanwhile, officers went door-to-door in her family's neighborhood and searched for any clues and contacted friends who might have information.
NCPD said that it had deployed a helicopter and contacted area hospitals in an effort to locate the young girl.
