10-year-old girl missing from National City ran away from home

Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in finding a 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who went missing in the Rancho Santa Fe area.
Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home Wednesday night in National City.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.
A search team out to find the remains of a San Diego Army veteran presumed dead after she went missing over Labor Day weekend is continuing its search for a second day Thursday.
One day after San Diego State University unveiled details of its plan to expand into Mission Valley, Aztecs athletic department officials are scheduled to provide further information on the stadium portion of the project.
An 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded in a shoulder Wednesday night while in her home in the O'Farrell neighborhood of San Diego.
Almost three decades after the naked body of an American mathematician was found at the base of a Sydney cliff, a judge ruled Thursday that he was the victim of a gay hate crime.
A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested in City Heights Wednesday after he plowed into a row of four parked cars.
A Chula Vista man who had his home ransacked praised police after two suspects were caught and some of his personal belongings recovered.