10-year-old girl missing from National City ran away from home

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8/CNS) - Police went door-to-door Thursday morning in a National City neighborhood in search of a missing 10-year-old girl believed to have run away from home.



Sofia Marie Labra was reported missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of E Avenue, according to the National City Police Department. Sofia is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown eyes and straight shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue pants.

Police said that Sofia took off running out of her home and down the street, but as her family chased they couldn't keep up. They also said that Sofia has run away on previous occasions but this is the longest she's ever been gone. They do not believe she was abducted.



But more than 10 hours after she went missing, her family was still searching for her and police were attempting to contact friends who might have information on her whereabouts. Meanwhile, officers went door-to-door in her family's neighborhood searching for any clues that might help them track her down.

NCPD said that it has deployed a helicopter and has had officers doing grid searches throughout the neighborhood and surrounding areas all morning, and has contacted area hospitals in an effort to locate the young girl.



Anyone with information about Sofia's whereabouts was asked to call the National City detectives at (619) 336-4508 or the main police department at (619) 336-4411.