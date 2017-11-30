SDSU athletics dept. to release details of stadium plan at SDCCU site

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One day after San Diego State University unveiled details of its plan to expand into Mission Valley, Aztecs athletic department officials are scheduled to provide further information on the stadium portion of the project.



The $3 billion campus expansion onto San Diego County Credit Union Stadium property would encompass 1.6 million square feet of classroom and research buildings, a river park and open space, 4,500 housing units, retail shops, a pair of hotels and a multi-use 35,000-seat stadium for college football and other sports, according to SDSU.



The stadium would be included in the first phase of development and take two years to build, JMI Realty CEO John Kratzer said. It would be funded by bonds that would be paid off with future revenues from the facility.

The Mission Valley site became available when the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles. City officials hope to close the money-losing SDCCU Stadium at the end of the 2018 college football season, but SDSU has been discussing a lease extension to buy time for construction of a replacement.



Petco Park could also be made available for the Aztecs in the interim, but the Padres have balked at offering more than one season. Some modifications to the ballpark would have to be made to accommodate football contests.



Arrangements would most likely be necessary because SDSU still has to gain rights to the property. A group called Friends of SDSU said Tuesday that it is on track to gain enough signatures to qualify an initiative for the ballot, likely in the November general election.



However, the measure would likely have to compete with the SoccerCity initiative, which successfully went through the signature collection process earlier this year.



The development could also be slowed because Kratzer said it will go through a full environmental review process.



Gordon Carrier of the design firm Carrier Johnson + Culture said the proposed stadium would be on the northwest corner of the property. It would be expandable, if necessary, and could host soccer or other sports, he said.



The facility would be bordered by a park for tailgating, two hotels and retail establishments, according to Carrier.