Search continues for San Diego Army veteran presumed dead

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A search team out to find the remains of a San Diego Army veteran presumed dead after she went missing over Labor Day weekend is continuing its search for a second day Thursday.

A crew of more than 100 people combed through a desert area near a rest stop in Cactus City near Palm Springs on Wednesday hoping to find any sign of Julia Jacobson or her Wheaten Terrier, Bookie.

Jacobson's last known communication was on September 2 when she sent a text message to a friend saying that she was in Ontario and was headed to Big Bear the next day. Police confirmed that she was seen in Ontario that day.

Earlier on September 2, Jacobson was spotted by surveillance cameras at a Serra Mesa 7-Eleven.

Five days after she was reported missing, police discovered her car apparently abandoned -- unlocked with the windows rolled down -- in North Park. Although they couldn't find Jacobson, investigators said they found enough evidence inside of her car to lead them to believe she was murdered.

Jacobson's ex-husband Dallon Ware was arrested days later in Arizona and charged with her murder.

Nearly three months after her disappearance, San Diego and Ontario police, as well as area deputies, led a search team on a 6-mile hike through Cactus City desert following an unspecified lead. Investigators did say that it wasn't Ware that led them to Cactus City, but something else.

Following Wednesday's search, Jacobson's family posted on a Facebook page dedicated to her search saying that nothing was found and that the search would continue at an unspecified location Thursday.