At-risk woman missing from Rancho Santa Fe found safe

RANCHO SANTA FE (NEWS 8) - A 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who went missing in the Rancho Santa Fe area Wednesday has been found safe, the sheriff's department confirmed.



Ailsa Leech was found near her residence Thursday morning. She had been missing since around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday when she left the home of a family member on foot without telling anyone where she was going, said the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

She was treated by San Diego-Fire Rescue Department medics for non-life threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

