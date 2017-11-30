Lockdowns lifted at Oceanside schools after police locate possib - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lockdowns lifted at Oceanside schools after police locate possibly armed man

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) — Lockdowns at Lincoln Middle School and nearby Palmquist Elementary School in Oceanside were lifted Thursday afternoon, according to school district officials.

The precautionary measures were rescinded after officers found the suspicious and possibly armed man they were looking for in the area, according to police.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.