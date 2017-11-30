Starlight Parade is bringing good food and holiday fun to Chula Vista

(NEWS 8) - Christmas is just weeks away and it'll be December in a matter of hours, which means the Chula Vista Starlight Parade and Holiday in the Village are right around the corner.

This year's parade is this Saturday, December 2, at the Third Avenue Village and will feature some sights, sounds and flavors that only Chula Vista can offer, like tacos, lowriders, stellar high school marching bands, rockin' dance ensembles and plenty of sweet treats.

News 8's Heather Myers spoke with representatives from the Tacos El Rorro, Pink Polish Studios, It's In The Filling and the city's parks and recreation department about all the awesome things taking place at the parade.

The event gets underway with the Children's Faire from 2 to 5 p.m. and the real party starts at 6 p.m. Find more information at starlightparade.com.