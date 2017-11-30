Mother-son coauthors talk 'The Mummy' sequel, 'Ramses The Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra'

(NEWS 8) - Imagine bringing your mom to work with you so that she could critique your work. Sounds tough, right?
For author Christopher Rice, collaborating with his mother Anne actually went pretty well. Anne Rice is best known for her bestselling novel "The Mummy" which, had it not been for "Titanic", may have been turned to a feature film directed by James Cameron.
For the first time ever, the mother-son writing duo joined forces for the classic's sequel, "Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra". The coauthor team detailed their work relationship with News 8's Heather Myers and talked about the challenges associated with smoothing the seams of collaboration and working within a world that has already been created.
The tiger cubs at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park now have names, chosen after about 11,000 votes were cast on Facebook, zoo officials said Thursday.
A sheriff's helicopter crew is helping Oceanside police search for a suspicious and possibly armed man spotted in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 5 and north of state Route 78, a sheriff's lieutenant says.
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday rejected a request from a San Diego utility to force customers to shoulder $379 million in costs from three deadly blazes ignited by power lines in 2007.
Christmas is just weeks away and it'll be December in a matter of hours, which means the Chula Vista Starlight Parade and Holiday in the Village are right around the corner.
A motorist who intentionally ran down a motorcycle officer conducting a routine traffic stop in Oceanside was sentenced Thursday to 29 years to life in state prison.
One day after San Diego State University detailed its plan to expand into Mission Valley, the Aztecs athletic department Thursday unveiled a proposed design for the $250 million stadium portion of the project.
A search team out to find the remains of a San Diego Army veteran presumed dead after she went missing over Labor Day weekend is continuing its search for a second day Thursday.
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in finding a 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who went missing in the Rancho Santa Fe area.