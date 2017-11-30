Mother-son coauthors talk 'The Mummy' sequel, 'Ramses The Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra'

(NEWS 8) - Imagine bringing your mom to work with you so that she could critique your work. Sounds tough, right?

For author Christopher Rice, collaborating with his mother Anne actually went pretty well. Anne Rice is best known for her bestselling novel "The Mummy" which, had it not been for "Titanic", may have been turned to a feature film directed by James Cameron.

For the first time ever, the mother-son writing duo joined forces for the classic's sequel, "Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra". The coauthor team detailed their work relationship with News 8's Heather Myers and talked about the challenges associated with smoothing the seams of collaboration and working within a world that has already been created.