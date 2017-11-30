Could Jack Have Been Saved in 'Titanic?' Answering the Question - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Could Jack Have Been Saved in 'Titanic?' Answering the Question that Has Dogged the Film for 20 Years

Updated: Nov 30, 2017 1:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.