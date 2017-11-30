After Matt Lauer's Humiliating Downfall, Who Will Take Over His 'Today' Show Chair?

A group searching for a Christmas tree stumbled upon a partially clothed kidnapping victim who'd been abandoned in a Northern California forest, police said.
A 16-year-old terminally ill girl in Texas might not get another Christmas, so her town is banding together to celebrate a bit early.
After abruptly firing Today co-host Matt Lauer, NBC executives are now faced with the unenviable task of finding his replacement.
Two Rhode Island parents are facing jail time, if convicted, after their 8-month-child, who died last week, was found to have fentanyl in her system.
It has been 20 years since Titanic hit theaters and became an international blockbuster hit, but after all this time, many fans are still asking — did Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jack, really have to die?
Three guys known as the “Layaway Angels” are bringing joy and holiday cheer to many families this holiday season.
A 22-year-old with Down syndrome graced the stage at the 2018 Miss Minnesota USA pageant, taking home two awards in the process.
In a rare moment caught on video, a baby kangaroo emerged from his mom’s pouch for the first time at the Xi'an Qinling Wildlife Zoo in China.