Vehicle crashes into restaurant in City Heights

The world's largest surfing competition for athletes with physical challenges is taking place in San Diego.
It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.
A motorist who intentionally ran down a motorcycle officer conducting a routine traffic stop in Oceanside was sentenced Thursday to 29 years to life in state prison.
A collision has sent a pickup truck crashing into a building at Euclid and University avenues in City Heights and is causing congestion in the area, according to San Diego police.
Imagine bringing your mom to work with you so that she could critique your work. Sounds tough, right?
One day after San Diego State University detailed its plan to expand into Mission Valley, the Aztecs athletic department Thursday unveiled a proposed design for the $250 million stadium portion of the project.
The tiger cubs at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park now have names, chosen after about 11,000 votes were cast on Facebook, zoo officials said Thursday.
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday rejected a request from a San Diego utility to force customers to shoulder $379 million in costs from three deadly blazes ignited by power lines in 2007.