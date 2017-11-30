Vehicle crashes into restaurant in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vehicle crashes into restaurant in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A collision has sent a pickup truck crashing into a building at Euclid and University avenues in City Heights and is causing congestion in the area, according to San Diego police.

At least one person suffered injuries of unknown severity in the wreck and has been taken to a hospital, an SDPD spokesman says.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

