Motel Conversion: Leaving the light on for homeless vets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Low-income and homeless veterans will soon have access to a new housing development.

On Thursday, local organizations and leaders broke ground on Zephyr, an 84-unit apartment complex that's being transformed from an existing Motel 6 in Grantville.

