Motel Conversion: Leaving the light on for homeless vets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motel Conversion: Leaving the light on for homeless vets

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Low-income and homeless veterans will soon have access to a new housing development.  

On Thursday, local organizations and leaders broke ground on Zephyr, an 84-unit apartment complex that's being transformed from an existing Motel 6 in Grantville. 

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Grantville with what the existing structure looks like now, and what upgrades are expected. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.