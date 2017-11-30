Honor Flight: Act of kindness bringing generations together

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two World War II veterans will soon be taking an honor flight to Washington D.C. thanks to two young girls in Rancho Santa Fe.

The vets will visit memorials dedicated to their sacrifice and service and as a thank you, they wanted to do something special for the girls.

Sometimes our greatest history lessons are told by the history makers themselves.

Inside R. Roger Rowe Elementary's auditorium on Thursday third graders were all ears, and in awe of special guest - 92-year-old Val Valentine.

The World War II, Korea and Vietnam vet shared the story of how he snuck into the Marine Corps at age 16.

"I forged my own birth certificate. I forged my mother and father's consent papers," Valentine said. "Don't you dare do something like that."

When it came time for questions, the kids didn't hold back.

"Do you miss the people who died in the World War?" one student asked.

"It was awful sad that so many got wounded and killed in action," Valentine answered.

When asked if he had ever been injured he said he was on Iwo Jima.

The day's laughter, applause and glimpse into the past were the result of hard work by Grace Miller and Madison Steine.

It was their idea to raise money to send a veteran on an honor flight to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials.

Valentine took the trip two years ago.

"It was one of the highlights of my whole life," he said. "What really touched my heart is the Iwo Jima monument. I was honored to be on that island at that time and saw the flag raising."

Honor Flight San Diego was on hand to personally thank Madison and Grace.

"I felt like it would be good to help the World War II veterans that haven't gone to see their memorial, honoring them for serving our country," said Grace.

"I just want every single veteran to go," said Madison.