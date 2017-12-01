Mother arrested after Facebook video shows baby being slapped

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Thursday arrested the 18-year-old mother of an infant shown in a Facebook video clutching an open pocketknife and being slapped on the head three times.

San Diego police learned this morning about the social-media images -- which revealed only the right arm and hand of the person inflicting the apparent physical abuse -- and immediately began working to identity and find the baby, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The 6-month-old infant was located and placed in protective custody early this afternoon, Wahl said.

The mother of the baby, Jowi Victoria Morales, was arrested in the 200 block of South Pardee Street in Mountain View and booked into Las Colinas women's jail in connection with outstanding domestic violence charges, he said.

Child abuse detectives were working to determine who was shown hitting the victim in the video, the lieutenant said.