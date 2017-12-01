CVPD asking for help in identifying driver behind deadly hit and run

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8/CNS) - Police are working to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday afternoon in Chula Vista.

The pedestrian was struck by a westbound vehicle at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of H Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The victim, a young man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CVPD believes a white semi-truck with trailer in tow marked "Xtra Freight" may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the driver was urged to call police at (619) 691-5151.