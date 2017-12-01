Pedestrian killed in Chula Vista hit and run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian killed in Chula Vista hit and run

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Police Thursday night sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.

The pedestrian was struck by a westbound vehicle about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of H Street, according to Chula Vista police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the driver was urged to call police at (619) 691-5151.

