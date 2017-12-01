Consumer Alert: Warnings about shopping online this holiday season

San Diego police Thursday arrested the 18-year-old mother of an infant shown in a Facebook video clutching an open pocketknife and being slapped on the head three times.
A collision has sent a pickup truck crashing into a building at Euclid and University avenues in City Heights and is causing congestion in the area, according to San Diego police.
Millions of Americans will do some shopping online for the holidays, but there is growing concern about hackers accessing personal information – either electronically or over the phone.
Police Thursday night sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Alan Jesus Pliego. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
If you are a dog owner, you are aware dogs do not like fireworks. As the New Year's Eve approaches, the San Diego Humane Society is offering free micro chipping for pets.
Two World War II veterans will soon be taking an honor flight to Washington D.C. thanks to two young girls in Rancho Santa Fe.
The world's largest surfing competition for athletes with physical challenges is taking place in San Diego.
It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.