1 killed in overnight house fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) - At least one person has been killed in a house fire that sparked overnight at a home in Lakeside.

The fire started at around 4 a.m. in the kitchen of a home on the 9700 block of Emerald Hill Lane near Woodside Avenue.

Multiple people inside of the home managed to escape and at least one other person suffered injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The deceased victim of the fire has not been identified.

Check back on this developing story.

