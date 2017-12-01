First of three temporary homeless tents set to open in Barrio Logan

BARRIO LOGAN (NEWS 8) - The first of three temporary shelters built as transitional housing for the city's homeless community is set to open at around noon Friday.

The Bridge Housing shelter will serve as more than just a shelter for its occupants, providing counseling and housing resources in addition to basic services to 350 residents. Dozens of staff members will be working full-time in the shelter to help residents find permanent housing. The shelter is being operated by the Alpha Project.

Rather than operating on a first-come-first-serve basis, incoming residents have gone through a screening process to ensure that they are actively trying to get off of the streets.

The shelter will be open for a 24-month period but the hope is that people coming to stay there will only need 2 to 3 months before they move on to a more permanent living arrangement. Residents will be protected by 24-hour security and a medical staff will be present providing vaccinations for Hepatitis A and other illnesses.

"[We are] not only providing a safe place to sleep, but getting them in touch with the comprehensive array of wrap-around services they need to become self-sufficient members of society," Senior Adviser on Homelessness Jonathan Herrera said. "And that's really what it's all about -- taking an individualized approach to see 'What does this person need to get off the street?'"

The Barrio Logan facility will serve single adults while two separate shelters ran by Father Joe's Villages and the Alpha Project will serve women and children when they open in the coming weeks.