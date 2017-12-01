Deputies searching for man who never returned from hospital visit

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - Deputies are asking for the public's help in their search for a man who left his Del Mar home for an emergency room visit and never returned.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said that John Crooks, 49, was complaining of neck pain on November 22 and told his family he was going to an emergency room. Crooks never returned and his family reported him missing to the SDSO on November 27.

Deputies said Crooks drove off in a white, 2-door 2016 Mazda 3 hatchback sedan with California License Plate No. 7PLW546. The car might have white bumper stickers with black writing reading "Private Conveyance" and a sequence of numbers on the rear bumper.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 160-pound white male with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Crooks' whereabouts is asked to call the SDSO at (858)565-5200.