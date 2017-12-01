Hunter Charged With Manslaughter in Death of Woman He Believed Was a Deer

Titanic star Kate Winslet marked the 20th anniversary of the film's release on The Late Show with a demonstration of how Jack could have saved his own life.
Fifty-eight years after they last saw each other, George Aswad and his biological mother are back together again.
Students at a Mississippi school got quite a shock as a deer suddenly burst in and scrambled down a hallway.
An albino dog’s life went from a rocky start to smooth sailing when the canine was outfitted with a pair of suave sunglasses that protect him from the elements and have made him a social media star.
An attempt to mimic a television show led to terrifying fire that affected nearly two dozen structures, according to police in upstate New York.
A New York hunter has been charged in the shooting death of a neighbor whom he allegedly mistook for a deer.
An undocumented immigrant accused in the death of a woman on a San Francisco pier has been found not guilty of homicide.
Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to the president, is expected to plead guilty for lying to the FBI in regard to a meeting with a Russian ambassador a year ago, according to reports.
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to share the rest of their lives together, the couple shared a special moment on Friday when the American actress and humanitarian accompanied her fiancé to charity events near and dear to his heart.