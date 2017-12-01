Nearly 2 Dozen Homes Damaged or Destroyed in Blaze Sparked by Ma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nearly 2 Dozen Homes Damaged or Destroyed in Blaze Sparked by Man Mimicking TV Show: Cops

Updated: Dec 1, 2017 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.