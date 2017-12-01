USS Theodore Roosevelt launches airstrikes on Islamic State in Persian Gulf

Air crews aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt began launching strikes against Islamic State targets in the Middle East on Friday.
The first of three temporary shelters built as transitional housing for the city's homeless community is set to open at around noon Friday.
Deputies are asking for the public's help in their search for a man who left his Del Mar home for an emergency room visit and never returned.
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first Trump White House official to make a guilty plea so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Police Thursday night sought the public's help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking and fatally injuring a man in Chula Vista.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
San Diego police Thursday arrested the 18-year-old mother of an infant shown in a Facebook video clutching an open pocketknife and being slapped on the head three times.