This isn't your grandmother's holiday wreath auction

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Who knew that fresh, hand-crafted wreaths went so well with washboard abdominal muscles?

Well, they do, and that's why Martinis Above 4th and The Center San Diego put on their annual Holiday Wreath auction that features some of the most extravagant wreaths you'll ever see presented by a drag queen auctioneer and some fit, jagged-stomached "wreath boys".

Proceeds from the auction go toward the Imperial Court de San Diego's Queen Eddie Conlon Youth Fund which provides assistance for local youth, ages 13 to 18, for education-related expenses, books, supplies and clothing.

Over $250,000 has been raised in the 13-year history of this event which has benefited homeless and underserved youth in San Diego. Last year's event included over 40 unique wreaths that were created and donated by individuals and business including one from the San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Office and one from the office of Toni Atkins, Speaker of the California State Assembly.

You can find more information on the event at www.ma4sd.com.