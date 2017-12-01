Comedian Robert Kelly's cross-country tour stops in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Comedian Robert Kelly's cross-country tour stops in San Diego

(NEWS 8) - Actor and comedian Robert Kelly's cross-country tour makes a San Diego stop this weekend at the American Comedy Co. in Downtown and he made time to come by and chat with News 8's Heather Myers.

Together they talked about his tour, life as a father to a 4-year-old son -- Heather has a 4-year-old of her own -- and his professional experience working alongside Louis C.K. in "Louie" and what the past few weeks have been like following C.K.'s sexual misconduct scandal.

Kelly's podcast "You Know What Dude." can be heard on the Riotcast Network. More on Kelly and his local show can be found at robertkellylive.com.

