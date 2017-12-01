Search team finds remains of woman, dog believed to be missing Army veteran

CACTUS CITY (NEWS 8) - Police in Ontario have confirmed that a search team has located a shallow grave containing the remains of a woman and a dog in Cactus City along Interstate 10.

The remains are believed to be those of Julia Jacobson, an Army veteran missing from San Diego since Labor Day weekend, and her pet, according to the Ontario Police Department. The identity of the remains has yet to be confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office.

A search crew of more than 100 people, led by Ontario and San Diego police, and local deputies, began combing through a desert area near a rest stop in Cactus City on Wednesday. Investigators said a lead led them to the area.

RELATED: Search continues for San Diego Army veteran presumed dead?

Jacobson's last known communication was on September 2 when she sent a text message to a friend saying that she was in Ontario and was headed to Big Bear the next day. Police confirmed that she was seen in Ontario that day.

Earlier on September 2, Jacobson was spotted by surveillance cameras at a Serra Mesa 7-Eleven.

Five days after Jacobson was reported missing, police discovered her car apparently abandoned -- unlocked with the windows rolled down -- in North Park. Although they couldn't find Jacobson, investigators said they found enough evidence inside of her car to lead them to believe she was murdered.

Jacobson's ex-husband was arrested at his Arizona home days later and charged with her murder. Investigators said the lead that led them to Cactus City was not offered by Ware.