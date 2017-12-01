Mom of Teen Who Vanished With Soccer Coach Reveals She Has Boyfriend Who's Shocked by Disappearance

One beagle decided it could not stay in one animal shelter’s cage any longer and tried a few times to make a break for it.
The man who helped inspire the global phenomenon that raised millions of dollars to help combat ALS, has died of the disease. He was only 46 years old.
Ten sets of twins under the age of 2 descended on Santa Claus to create a very special and festive Christmas photo.
The 17-year-old girl who was believed to have fled her home with a soccer coach at her high school has been found safe, according to reports.
As billionaire Mark Cuban won't rule out a run for president, he has some choice words for the current commander in chief.
Police are searching for a man they said brazenly walked off with hundreds of dollars' worth of dried meats from an Oklahoma convenience store.
The mother of the 17-year-old who disappeared with a school soccer coach is baring her heartbreak to Inside Edition.
A story about Matt Lauer that was once told on TV is coming back to haunt him in the wake of his dismissal from NBC.