Shay Mitchell Posts Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Audition Tape and Shares How She Got the Role

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at Britney Spears' house!
Turns out, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. aren’t just in space -- they’re in the future!
Taylor Swift's song, "I Did Something Bad," gets an incredible Broadway-worthy rendition!
Johnny Galecki hasn't forgotten his roots!
Aaron Carter can't wait for 2018.
Ryan Reynolds hilariously wishes his big brother, Jeff, a happy birthday.
Production on Bohemian Rhapsody has been halted.
Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris.
Meghan Markle isn't the only actress Prince Harry has dated!
Demi Lovato is getting into the spirit of the season!