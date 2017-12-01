Holiday parades and festivals throughout San Diego County

A Miss Universe contestant is working to restore her image after discovering her picture was being used on an escort site.
Many people buy a home hoping to grow old in it, but that is not always the safest option for seniors. On Friday, COX showcased adaptable technology that would allow older generations to age in place. News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Chula Vista and shows how these new devices fit in one's lifestyle.
Many people buy a home hoping to grow old in it, but that is not always the safest option for seniors. On Friday, COX showcased adaptable technology that would allow older generations to age in place. News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Chula Vista and shows how these new devices fit in one's lifestyle.
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desert, authorities reported.
Eight border wall prototypes that were constructed in Otay Mesa have begun their testing phase as part of President Trump's border wall plans.
Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.
Santa Ana winds are expected to buffet San Diego County early next week and combine with dry conditions to increase the threat of late-season wildfires.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first Trump White House official to make a guilty plea so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
An attorney for Michigan Rep. John Conyers said on Friday that the congressman will discuss in the next few days whether to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct, but his health will be the paramount factor and not pressure from Washington politicians.
Actor and comedian Robert Kelly's cross-country tour makes a San Diego stop this weekend at the American Comedy Co. in Downtown and he made time to come by and chat with News 8's Heather Myers.