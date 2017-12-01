CBS Evening News: Jeff Glor takes over the anchor chair on Monday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The CBS Evening News, which airs at 6 p.m., on CBS 8 is getting a new main anchor.

Jeff Glor is taking over the flagship newscast for CBS News beginning this Monday night.

"We are focused on delivering a newscast powered by reporting and writing that will get to the heart of the issues that impact our viewers wherever they are." -Jeff Glor.

News 8's Carlo Cecchetto spoke to Glor via satellite Friday about what it means to him being named to the most prestigious job in broadcast news.