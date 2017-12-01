CBS Evening News: Jeff Glor takes over the anchor chair on Monda - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS Evening News: Jeff Glor takes over the anchor chair on Monday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The CBS Evening News, which airs at 6 p.m., on CBS 8 is getting a new main anchor. 

Jeff Glor is taking over the flagship newscast for CBS News beginning this Monday night. 

"We are focused on delivering a newscast powered by reporting and writing that will get to the heart of the issues that impact our viewers wherever they are." -Jeff Glor. 

News 8's Carlo Cecchetto spoke to Glor via satellite Friday about what it means to him being named to the most prestigious job in broadcast news. 

 

