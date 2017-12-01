Woman accused of abandoning boy inside a Michaels appears in court

A U.S. Navy commander was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for his role in a fraud and bribery scheme that cost the government about $35 million.
A Carlsbad nanny who allegedly abandoned a toddler in her care at a strip mall, prompting an intensive 6 1/2-hour search for his parents, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of felony child abuse and misdemeanor petty theft.
This year's installment of the annual San Diego holiday tradition known as December Nights begins throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.
A Miss Universe contestant is working to restore her image after discovering her picture was being used on an escort site.
Many people buy a home hoping to grow old in it, but that is not always the safest option for seniors. On Friday, COX showcased adaptable technology that would allow older generations to age in place. News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Chula Vista and shows how these new devices fit in one's lifestyle.
A body believed to be that of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend was found Friday in a shallow grave in the Riverside County desert, authorities reported.
Eight border wall prototypes that were constructed in Otay Mesa have begun their testing phase as part of President Trump's border wall plans.
Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.