Kate Winslet And Stephen Fix The Ending To 'Titanic' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kate Winslet And Stephen Fix The Ending To 'Titanic'

Posted: Updated:

To afford the train to audition in London, 'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet made sandwiches at a delicatessen.

'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet appeases Stephen's dissatisfaction with the ending to 'Titanic' by creating a new ending with Stephen playing Jack.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.