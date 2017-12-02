Kate Winslet And Stephen Fix The Ending To 'Titanic'

To afford the train to audition in London, 'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet made sandwiches at a delicatessen.

'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet appeases Stephen's dissatisfaction with the ending to 'Titanic' by creating a new ending with Stephen playing Jack.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.