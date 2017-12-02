Kate Winslet And Stephen Fix The Ending To 'Titanic'

To afford the train to audition in London, 'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet made sandwiches at a delicatessen.
'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet appeases Stephen's dissatisfaction with the ending to 'Titanic' by creating a new ending with Stephen playing Jack.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
To afford the train to audition in London, 'Wonder Wheel' star Kate Winslet made sandwiches at a delicatessen.
A number of Justin Timberlake's talents were on display when he appeared on Wednesday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Rep. Louie Gohmert unveiled a maddening visual aide depicting the connections between Russia, Uranium One, and just about everyone and everything else you've ever heard of.
Actor John Leguizamo found out during the research for his play 'Latin History for Morons' how little he really knew about his heritage.
'CBS This Morning' co-host Gayle King reacts to her colleague Charlie Rose's dismissal from CBS following accusations of sexual harassment.
'CBS This Morning' host Norah O'Donnell has noticed that smartphones are shortening attention spans in a time when it's important to get the full story.
'Lady Bird' director Greta Gerwig's new film is getting high praise, much of which is coming from her mother.
'Higher is Waiting' author Tyler Perry discusses faith, prayer, and a church he built in his backyard for his son's christening.