Mira Mesa: Police believe sex assaults may be related

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Residents in Mira Mesa are on edge after a pair of sexual assaults on teenage girls that police said may have been perpetrated by the man.

In both cases the girls were attacked as they were walking to school in the morning.

The first incident took place October 12th, on the 8800 block of Hillery Drive.

Authorities released a sketch after the first incident in attack October. Thursday's attack is strikingly similar in terms of M.O., location and the ages of young victims, but police did not say it was the same man, but they are investigating the possibility they are connected.

According to police, the second incident took place on Thursday, November 30, 2017, when a 14-year-old female was walking alone from her house to Mira Mesa High School and a male suspect approached the female and engaged her in conversation as she walked westbound on the 8800 block of Flanders Drive.

The suspect sexually assaulted the female and then ran northbound through a residential complex.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, 35 to 40-years-old, 5'6" to 5'7" tall, normal build, with short dark colored hair. The suspect spoke with a Spanish accent.

Along with this week's case and the one in October, there was also a series of five sexual groping incidents reported in the same general area of Mira Mesa between September of last year and this part February. It is unclear if those alleged sexual assaults are connected with the two recent ones.

As the search for the suspect or suspects continues, police advice students heading to school to take precautions.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect should call SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and mobile app messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.