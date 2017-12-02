Mira Mesa: Police believe sex assaults may be related

San Diego's holiday tradition known as December Nights began Friday and will continue Saturday throughout Balboa Park Friday with music and dance performances, food and drink, and arts and crafts.
Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.
Residents in Mira Mesa are on edge after a pair of sexual assaults on teenage girls that police said may have been perpetrated by the man.
Michael Flynn, the retired general who vigorously campaigned at Donald Trump's side and then served as his first national security adviser, pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on Trump's behalf.
The Padres have signed left-hander Robbie Erlin to a major league deal and tendered contracts to 39 players for the 2018 season.
A U.S. Navy commander was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for his role in a fraud and bribery scheme that cost the government about $35 million.
A Carlsbad nanny who allegedly abandoned a toddler in her care at a strip mall, prompting an intensive 6 1/2-hour search for his parents, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of felony child abuse and misdemeanor petty theft.