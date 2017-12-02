One person dead after crash on I-15 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person dead after crash on I-15

MIRAMAR (CNS) - One person was killed in a crash Friday night in the northbound lanes Interstate 15 in Miramar.

The crash was reported at 10:05 p.m. near the Pomerado Road off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim died at the scene, the CHP said.

Only one northbound lane was open because of the investigation.

